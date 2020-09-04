https://www.dailywire.com/news/klavan-why-small-men-hate-churchill

Jacobin, the American socialist quarterly magazine, published an article in 2018 defending protestors who had previously desecrated a statue of Winston Churchill. In the BLM insurrection of summer 2020, it has once again become fashionable to smear Churchill, the Prime Minister who brought Britain through World War II, with accusations of racism. And so Jacobin has re-upped its hit piece as a way of saying: we’re with the rioters.

The article is called “The Real Winston Churchill,” and it faults the beloved British hero for any number of supposed sins, mostly having to do with racism and imperialism. Churchill was known for his loud mouth, it’s true, and some of his comments can seem off-color in hindsight. But that’s not what Jacobin really wants him taken down for: they’re upset that he relished victory in war.