https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-lara-president-voting/2020/09/04/id/985435

Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump Friday denied President Donald Trump had suggested that voters in North Carolina should vote twice, saying he was instead encouraging them to check to be sure their mailed-in ballot had been counted.

“Well of course he wasn’t suggesting that people vote twice,” said Trump, who is married to the president’s son, Eric, on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “There is only one party that’s been kind of suggesting that or actually doing things like that. It’s not the Republican Party. What he is saying, you should make sure if you mail in a ballot whether it’s absentee or otherwise, that it is actually counted.”

People are “right to be absolutely terrified of this universal vote by mail situation,” but “absentee voting has always worked” because voters must request a ballot and sign their names.

“What the Democrats proposed about 90 days before a presidential congressional senate election is to just mail out into the universe millions and millions of ballots,” she said. “You have no idea who received these things. We have seen instances where there are cats that have been dead for 12 years receiving ballots in the mail.”

Trump on Friday also slammed Democrat nominee Joe Biden for visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday but not stopping by areas that had been damaged during rioting.

“Yeah, it was 674 days since Joe Biden was last in Wisconsin,” she said. “Biden only went to Wisconsin because Donald Trump went there…the reason he didn’t go to those areas because those are Joe Biden supporters that absolutely disseminated parts of a great American city.”

Biden, she added, “took three months” to condemn any of the violence in the nation’s Democrat-run cities, but “he doesn’t want to stand in front of that. “

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

