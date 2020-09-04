https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/laughable-msnbc-host-blames-trump-supporters-violence-portland-video/

The radical left has been rioting in the city of Portland, Oregon for over 90 straight days.

Every single night, for three months, black-clad leftists have waged war with the police, tried to burn down the federal courthouse, and fired commercial-grade fireworks at the authorities.

Yet in the fantasy-land of MSNBC, host Nicolle Wallace has blamed Trump supporters for this.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

TRENDING: Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent’s Girlfriend

MSNBC Anchor Blames Trump Supporters for Portland Violence MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday blamed supporters of President Donald Trump for instigating violence on the streets of Portland. “He’s playing to harden his faction of the electorate, to make them more mad, more afraid, more frothed up than they were four years ago, if you can fathom what that might look like,” Wallace said. “I think we’re seeing it on the streets of Portland and other places.” Portland has experienced nearly 100 consecutive days of violent riots led by left-wing activists in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Last week anti-police activists broke into City Hall, set fire to a police association building, and assaulted officers in what the police declared a riot.

See the video below:

[embedded content]

This is ridiculous. Nicolle Wallace is simply not operating in reality.

Wallace is clearly suffering from an advanced case of TDS!https://t.co/30EFFFtgQP — Scott M. Feigelstein (@SMFeigelstein) September 3, 2020

MSNBC Anchor Blames Trump Supporters for Portland Violence https://t.co/gDAm6W52Q8 She is incredibly stupid! — Robert Baxter (@Rbax3) September 3, 2020

For months, people like Nicolle Wallace insisted on ignoring the violence in places like Portland.

Now that they are worried about how it is affecting polls for Democrats, they are trying to shift the blame to Trump supporters.

It’s a pathetic attempt to gaslight the public and it won’t work.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

