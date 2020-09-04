https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lawyers-for-trump-coalition-is-blowing-up/
Kane, this might interest you.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/09/the-red-mirage-theory-provides-the-justification-for-democrat-mischief-post-election-day/
The Red Mirage theory, that Trump will have a significant lead on Election Night, but will lose when mail-in ballots are counted, is the excuse for Democrats to spend weeks trying to count ballots in Democrat areas that arrive late or that don’t comply with the rules, and to disqualify valid ballots in Republican areas.
