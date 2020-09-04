https://noqreport.com/2020/09/04/leftist-medias-beatification-of-michael-forest-reinoehl-is-disturbing/

When Cultural Marxism meets mainstream media propaganda, the worst scenarios become possible. That’s what we’re seeing playing out in real-time following the police killing of Michael Forest Reinoehl, a man who wanted to destroy America. He’s also a man who admitted to killing right-wing protester Aaron Danielson.

GRAPHIC: Lacey, Wash. resident records the immediate aftermath of the shooting of Portland antifa militant Michael Reinoehl. Video: Jashon Spencer pic.twitter.com/ZwEvERzEHa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Moments after President Trump called for the police apprehension of Reinoehl, a report from the NY Times said police had shot and killed him.

Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell! @TheJusticeDept @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

In the NY Times article and nearly every other post we reviewed from mainstream media, Reinoehl was portrayed as a positive force of change in society. He isn’t being portrayed as a domestic terrorist despite unambiguous evidence that he was. He isn’t being described as a cold-blooded murderer even after admitting that he shot and killed Danielson; the interview in which he admitted it claims he was acting in self-defense despite evidence to the contrary. Those who get their news from mainstream media would come away believing Reinoehl just wanted peace and goodwill towards men.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Reinoehl was a revolutionary. His stated intention was to tear down the fabric of America’s existence in order to rebuild it in the Neo-Marxist image of the cause he embraced. He was “100% Antifa,” as he once proclaimed, and used a combination of violence and vitriol to make certain his vision for the future was achieved.

In an Instagram post, Reinoehl wrote:

Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight. There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for. We do not want violence but we will not run from it either! If the police continue to pick on and beat up innocent citizens that are peacefully voicing their objections, it must be met with equal force! We are currently living through a crucial point in Humanities evolution. We truly have an opportunity right now to fix everything. But it will be a fight like no other! It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties. I was in the army and I hated it. I did not feel like fighting for them would ever be a good cause. Today’s protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms. This is a Cause to fight for This truly is fighting for my country! I have children that need to live in a world run by Common Sense and human decency. And I will do anything to make sure that happens. Now is the time to change the course of humanity. If we fold now just because they show some Force we will be lost for another hundred years. And I don’t think the planet will let us live that long if we don’t straighten shit up. Please be safe strong and United. I love you all❤️💪🙏 #Antifa #blaklivesmatter #f**kthepolice

The NY Times story notes that their contacts in the U.S. Army were unable to find records of Reinoehl ever serving in the military. But as a leader in the militant arms of the Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements, he often espoused the necessity for violent responses to law enforcement. He demonstrated his willingness to kill for the cause when he shot Danielson.

Conservatives on social media noted how mainstream media, especially the NY Times, painted Reinoehl as a hero.

This NYT hagiography of a cold-blooded murderer is so obscene and divorced from reality that I’m surprised they didn’t refer to him as an Austere Protest Scholar. https://t.co/dH5nPnjmXP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 4, 2020

Donovan Farley, one of the writers behind the upcoming @VICE fluff piece on antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl, is an antifa apologist. By his own words, his writes to help antifa gain more mainstream acceptance. That’s not journalism, that’s propaganda. https://t.co/P5sOUpQ33t pic.twitter.com/HZqM3Z5t2X — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 3, 2020

This is real and in print at nytimes: The report goes out of its way to promote armed antifa “security” as praiseworthy experts in “de-escalation” … IN A STORY ABOUT AN ANTIFA GUY MURDERING SOMEONE AND THEN DYING IN A SHOOT OUT WITH POLICE. https://t.co/dLNVUKC4Cg — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 4, 2020

Pro-tip: Stop linking to New York Slimes. Here’s a local account of the shooting in a suburb of Lacey, Washington, where Antifa murder suspect Michael Reinoehl was allegedly killed tonight in a confrontation w/US Marshals & other LEOs.https://t.co/46zhIrScEQ — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 4, 2020

It isn’t just the media who is pushing the narrative that Reinoehl was a freedom-fighter and victim of the police. Antifa is busy making claims that he was unarmed and executed by police with several viral posts trying to prop him up as a martyr who would have been apprehended peacefully had police not murdered him. But a report by The Post Millennial indicates he was armed and firing at law enforcement:

The suspect reportedly exited his car and fired what was believed to be an assault rifle at the SUVs. Bystanders noted hearing 40 or 50 shots, then officers returned fire, hitting Reinoehl.

…

It was reported that on Antifa message boards Reinoehl’s death was being called a police “execution.”

An Antifa Twitter account called for the names of the officers involved in Reinoehl’s shooting to be reported, using a pig emoji and listing a site where names could be sent.

Mainstream media is painting a portrait of Michael Forest Reinoehl as a righteous revolutionary. Their support or Antifa domestic terrorists should worry us all as they’ve sided, once again, with enemies of the nation.

