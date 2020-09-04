https://nypost.com/2020/09/03/steve-nash-stunningly-named-nets-new-coach/

The Nets stunned the NBA with the outside-the-box hiring of Steve Nash, entrusting a win-now team to a rookie head coach.

But Nash, who got a four-year deal, isn’t a typical rookie. He enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Suns, Mavericks and Lakers, and more importantly, he played with Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks 15 years ago in Phoenix and worked with Nets star Kevin Durant at Golden State.

Joe Tsai — who spent heavily to buy the Nets, then to add Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan — said his team needs a conductor, and is gambling on Nash. But the reaction around the league is that it’s a smart choice. Former Knicks coach David Fizdale called the hiring “great” and “explosive.”

“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I’m humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement. “I’m as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”

Nash knows the city. He has an apartment in Tribeca, has run a charity soccer game in Chinatown for the past dozen years, and has played pickup soccer games in Brooklyn. Now he’ll be tasked with bringing the borough it’s first title since 1955.

“I love being a part of a team and building a team. And I love to compete,” Nash told ESPN. “I’m fortunate to have this roster. We have a lot of talent. A lot of versatility. Let’s be clear, I feel grateful for the roster I have.”

Nash was a consultant for the past five years with the Warriors. During that time, Golden State won two titles, and Nash learned from Steve Kerr, another former point guard who succeeded as a head coach without going the assistant route.

The Nets can only hope Nash will be half as successful.

“Y’all wanted a third star,” Spencer Dinwiddie quipped on Twitter. He added that he loved the hire and dubbed Nash “a rockstar.”

“I’m thrilled for Steve and I think he’ll do a terrific job with the Nets,” Warriors GM Bob Myers told The Post. “His Hall of Fame background as a player and the respect and admiration that he’s earned over the years in NBA circles will serve him well in this new position.”

It’s a position Nash had to come around to. He reportedly had been pursued by other teams over the years, but when the plum Nets job opened up, his mindset changed from consulting to coaching.

“It had changed, because I’d talked to Steve about this over the last decade about what life after basketball will look like for him,” Marks said on an ESPN podcast.

“This last summer it changed because the narrative was Steve searched me out when he knew the job was open, said ‘Look, I want to put my hat in the ring here.’ We started talking. It moved very quickly.”

It moved quickly enough — and quietly enough — that much of the focus had been on Tyronn Lue or interim Jacque Vaughn. But the Nets kept the Nash move under wraps, and at his behest they also kept Vaughn, making him the league’s highest-paid assistant.

Nash is believed to prefer keeping most of the Nets assistants. He sounded out Dirk Nowitzki, but his former Dallas teammate declined, according to the Times.

“We’re excited to welcome Steve to the Nets family and look forward to a successful and meaningful partnership,” Tsai said. “Steve shares our vision for the future of this franchise and his character exemplifies the core principles of our organization in working to serve our communities. I can’t wait for Steve to get started.”

Nash continues a trend of point guards getting jobs without ever spending time as assistants, following after Kerr, Doc Rivers, Jason Kidd, Isiah Thomas and Mark Jackson. But Mike D’Antoni — who coached Nash with the Suns and Lakers — has complete faith he’ll succeed based on his former star’s involvement with the game plans.

“The game plan was get it to Steve, and Steve you figure it out, so yeah I’d say he was pretty well involved,” D’Antoni said with a laugh, praising Nash’s work ethic and basketball mind.

“I just texted him, jumping from the frying pan and into the fire. Good luck to him and I’m happy for him. I hope things work out for him … to a certain degree. I don’t want them to work out too much. But I know he’ll do a good job.”

