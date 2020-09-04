https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/04/look-at-all-the-business-that-arent-burning-wapos-margaret-sullivan-is-very-pleased-to-inform-you-that-only-7-of-racial-justice-protests-get-violent/

Good news, everybody! All those “mostly peaceful” “racial justice” protests really are mostly peaceful:

93 percent of protests nonviolent. This is an important read from a sweeping report https://t.co/bQ0Xp0UiNv — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) September 4, 2020

93%? Oh, well. In that case …

Oh well then everything is just fine. https://t.co/jzlx1tnRu1 — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 4, 2020

this taco is only 7% arsenic, I’ll just eat around that part — Alias Bitch Puddin (@atomickristin) September 4, 2020

93% of this glass of water doesn’t have urine in it, ENJOY! — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) September 4, 2020

So I have a better chance off being caught up in a riot than of being bitten by a shark or struck by lightening? Welp. I got that going for me. Which is nice. — Shiner’s Dad (@turmantodd) September 4, 2020

Look at all the businesses that aren’t burning! https://t.co/KoEsCnM3d5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2020

No one talks about the 97% of people Hitler didn’t kill! pic.twitter.com/mdDGPxQctK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 4, 2020

“93 percent of protests nonviolent” is my new favorite headline and I will resolve to bring the same sunny approach to life’s other risks. — Walter Olson 😷 (@walterolson) September 4, 2020

Margaret Sullivan, for all her mad journalism skillz, can’t seem to figure out why the Washington Post’s “important read from a sweeping report” might not be the I-told-you-so she thinks it is.

OJ Simpson was 93% non violent the night he murdered his wife. — Phillip C Mackey (@PhillipCMackey1) September 4, 2020

99% of gun owners are law abiding. Guess y’all can quit promoting gun control now. https://t.co/GclQgCkXHS — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 4, 2020

Guess so.

What percentage of police interactions result in violence by cops? https://t.co/ogiDpfxvCl — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 4, 2020

Apply this logic to Police — R . R . R . (@RippRamon) September 4, 2020

Now do shootings as a percentage of police encounters. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

Now do percentage of arrests involving a death, please — jim scott (@realdirkg) September 4, 2020

We’re sure she’ll get to that eventually.

Even according to the people behind the study, that 7% represents 220 riots over less than 3 months. That’s ~2.5 destructive riots per day destroying neighborhoods and hurting people. That’s a serious issue that shouldn’t be diminished. https://t.co/K9Y8vGnggr — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 4, 2020

Not directly comparing, but these protests are supposed to be focused on unjust police killings. Those have been far less common than the riots over the same period, but most people don’t think that means you simply can pretend they aren’t an issue. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 4, 2020

cool. what’s the mortality rate of covid 19? https://t.co/Yqe2Hley2Z — Nino (@baldingschemer) September 4, 2020

Refresh our memories, Margaret.

Oh god – are we really doing this now? — Mo Syed (@mosyednyc) September 4, 2020

Of course we are.

That’s…. not very good — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) September 4, 2020

7% is a very high number when referring to violence! — This Little Piggy (@woodyspigroasts) September 4, 2020

I don’t want to take part in anything that has a 7% chance of arson — Pat Tehan (@patricktehan) September 4, 2020

A tiny handful of white supremacists with tiki torches were treated like the second coming of the SS, but 93% peaceful is good enough! Nothing to see here! https://t.co/3Zdduq8J4p — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 4, 2020

7% can do a whole lot of damage. Physical, economic, and psychological. This should not need to be said. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) September 4, 2020

But apparently it does need to be said. Because of journalists like Margaret Sullivan.

GP So what? That’s like saying there’s only a 7% chance this gun I’m pointing at your head is loaded and I’m pulling the trigger to check. If it is loaded, you’re still f*cked. 7% of the protests were riots and that 7% did massive damage to people’s lives, businesses, + cities. https://t.co/xSyo1L4OI1 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 4, 2020

100% of the business owners whose buildings were burned or looted don’t care about the 93%. — Gus Pickerill (@guspick) September 4, 2020

Interesting, and 93% or more of Washington Post stories have proven to be unreliable during the Trump administration. Same level of scientific rigor. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) September 4, 2020

recent stories

