A video featuring a man dressed in military fatigues sitting on the chest of a black man has gone viral.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, the white male can be seen sitting on the chest of the black male until officers with the Buffalo, New York, Police Department arrive.

What are the details?

Witness Said Hamideh — who recorded the clip — told the outlet that he witnessed the black male approaching the white male on the street and lunged at him.

According to Hamideh, the unnamed black male reportedly spat on the white male’s car and “made disparaging remarks about the military.”

The white male apparently did not take too kindly to the black male’s sentiments, and reportedly punched the black male in the face, forcing him to the ground and sitting on his chest to restrain him.

The white male can be heard yelling for bystanders to call authorities as others rush to the scene and demand the white male get off of the black male’s chest.

The black male can be heard demanding the white male “get the f*** off of me.”

At least one bystander can be heard hysterically asking the white male if he is a “white supremacist.”

A second bystander counters, “This isn’t about race! Don’t make it about race,” and adds that the black male had been causing problems on the Buffalo street long before he picked a fight with the white male.

The bystander adds, “You do not know what’s been happening all day. At least understand the facts before you open your mouth. You have no business here, back away.”

Black male says he can breathe

The black male can later be heard telling bystanders that he can breathe.

“Oh yeah, man, I’m good,” the black male says. “I’ve been waiting for this.”

At one point during the exchange, a black male in a wheelchair rolls up to the white male and demands, “Are you hitting people? Are you hitting our people?” He then goes on to accuse the white male of racism.

The white male responds, “Oh, yeah. I hit him. … I see a man as a man. He’s yelling and shouting at people in the street, then he comes over and spits on my car. Then he turned around on me. I’m not going to let him hit me first, man.”

Officers arrive on the scene and the white male immediately stops restraining the black male and allows police to take over.

Hamideh told the outlet that he cannot confirm if any arrests were made in connection with the incident.

UPDATE: 9/3/2020, 10:44 a.m.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo of the Buffalo Police Department tells TheBlaze that the incident is under investigation.

