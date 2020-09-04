https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-for-the-win/

Guns & ammo are selling out EVERYWHERE because of the Biden/ANTIFA riots I’m giving away this beautiful gun I used in my campaign ad to one of my followers Enter to win using the link below, RT this & follow me! Enter Here -> https://t.co/GtjzZ1gOh7#2A pic.twitter.com/AJcdcdX9n0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 2, 2020

Free AR-10 Giveaway

Marjorie Taylor Greene — ‘We did this not only as a way to raise money for my campaign, but also to trigger the angry gun-grabbing Socialist left that hates America and wants to defund the police.”

Liberals across America FREAKED out when I announced I’m giving away my famous gun. Someone has to win … it might as well be you. Sign up below for your chance to win! Enter Here -> https://t.co/1pPIjDnYXM pic.twitter.com/BClcTKoLEQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 3, 2020

Bonus Clip — Campaign Video From Marjorie

“ANTIFA has declared war on our country. President Donald J. Trump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization. Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists — Stay the HELL out of Northwest Georgia. You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes.”

Attempted Hit Piece on Marjorie