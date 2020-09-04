https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-for-the-win/

Posted by Kane on September 4, 2020 2:43 pm

Marjorie Taylor Greene — ‘We did this not only as a way to raise money for my campaign, but also to trigger the angry gun-grabbing Socialist left that hates America and wants to defund the police.”

Read full story from DC Secrets…

Bonus Clip — Campaign Video From Marjorie

“ANTIFA has declared war on our country. President Donald J. Trump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization. Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists — Stay the HELL out of Northwest Georgia. You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes.”

Attempted Hit Piece on Marjorie

