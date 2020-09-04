https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/michael-reinoehl-suspect-portland-shooting-killed-officers-arrest/

(OREGONIAN) ichael Forest Reinoehl, sought on a warrant in the fatal weekend shooting of a man in downtown Portland after a pro-Trump rally, was killed Thursday night in Washington as members of a federal fugitive task force tried to take him into custody.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force were watching an apartment complex near Lacey where they believed Reinoehl was hiding out, according to the Marshals Service. Portland police had issued a warrant for Reinoehl’s arrest on a murder charge earlier in the day.

Reinoehl walked out of the apartment about 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

