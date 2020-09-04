https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/515121-mister-rogerss-widow-on-trump-i-think-hes-just-a-horrible

Joanne Rogers, the widow of children’s TV icon Fred Rogers, this week called President TrumpDonald John TrumpNetanyahu privately condoned US arms sale plan with UAE: report Trump denies report he called U.S. service members buried in France ‘losers’, ‘suckers’ Jim Carrey pens op-ed comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ MORE “a horrible person.”

“I think he’s just a horrible person,” she told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill.”

She blasted Trump for telling lies when asked why she considers him “horrible.”

“I think maybe the fact that Mr. Trump seldom tells the truth,” she said. “If he does, it’s just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can’t believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing.”

Trump held a rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday night, which is Fred Rogers’s hometown.

Rogers said her husband, who hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for 31 seasons, kept his politics quiet when he was alive.

“Fred tried to stay pretty quiet about politics, basically because his program was for children,” she told the Daily Beast.

But she said now that she’s “alone” she can speak her own opinion.

“I don’t do a program for children,” she said.

She said she will “go into mourning” if Trump is reelected in November.

“I can’t even imagine. I would feel so badly,” she said.

NBC News reported last year that Trump used “Mister Rogers” as an insult to refer to former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats Daniel (Dan) Ray CoatsElection security briefing changes send wrong signal Trump flails as audience dwindles and ratings plummet America’s divide widens: Ignore it no longer MORE.

