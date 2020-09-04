https://www.dailywire.com/news/mitt-romney-trump-wants-to-inflame-racial-tensions-trump-mitt-romney-couldnt-be-elected-dog-catcher-right-now-in-utah

The feud between Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and President Trump continued this week when the former presidential candidate accused Orange Man Bad of seeking to “inflame racial tensions” by his response to rioting in America’s cities.

Speaking with The New York Times this week, Romney said that President Trump’s comments over the past several days were designed to cause racial divisions.

“The comments and tweets over the past few days, including a retweet of a 2019 video clearly intended to further inflame racial tensions, are simply jaw-dropping,” Romney said.

According to The Hill, the video Romney was referring to “shows a Black man shoving a white woman into a New York subway train in 2019. The tweet falsely claims the assault was the work of ‘Black Lives Matter/Antifa.’”

No other Republican spoke to The New York Times on the matter. When pressed, Scott Sloofman, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), said, “If the leader comments, I’ll be sure to pass it along,”

Shortly after Romney’s comments, the president said during a campaign event in Pennsylvania that the senator “couldn’t be elected dog catcher right now in Utah.”

Though Romney and President Trump have long been at odds, that ratcheted up when the senator from Utah became the only Republican that voted “Yes” to convict the president in the alleged Ukraine scandal.

Despite being a vocal critic of President Trump, Mitt Romney did say earlier this year that he believed he will win the November election due to the massive advantage that comes with being the incumbent.

“There are enormous advantages to being the incumbent, number one,” Romney told HuffPost. “Number two, I think [Trump] will tack more towards the middle in his communication than he has so far.”

“And number three, I think the voters that are most animated in opposition to the president tend not to come out to vote ― and that’s young people and the minorities. They’re active in polls, but not necessarily active at actually getting out to the polls,” he continued.

Romney even expressed confidence that the GOP will keep the Senate and that President Trump will win reelection.

“I’m confident that we will keep the majority in the Senate. And I actually have long predicted the president will be reelected – I continue to think that’s the case,” Romney said.

Though President Trump has stressed the point that mail-in voting could lead to widespread election fraud, Romney said he sees no evidence that will happen, citing Utah’s electoral system. He feard more that voting machines would be subjected to hacks.

“I don’t know of any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud,” he said in August. “My biggest concern, frankly, with regards to voting fraud has been that there would be some kind of hacking of our voting electronic systems, and that voting machines or tabulating equipment would be hacked.”

RELATED: Mitt Romney Gives 3 Reasons Why Trump Will Win In November

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

