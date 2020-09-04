https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bs-exposed-floridas-youngest-coronavirus-victim-died-bilateral-pulmonary-edema-internal-hemorrhages-not-corona-video/

Do you remember this?

In late August the story broke on the liberal fake news media that a little 6-year-old girl died in Florida becoming the youngest Covid-19 victim in the Sunshine State.

The fake news media dropped this “news” story on Friday afternoon so it ran nationwide all that weekend.

This was horrible news. No one wants to see children die from any disease.

But in this case it was more fake news.

As usual if you search out the story a week or three or five later, you invariably find a small local story that details how the person really died.

In this case the poor little girl woke up sick, had pain in her leg, suffered a seizure. She went to hospital almost immediately — by helicopte — but she had too much brain damage to survive.

Oh, and she had a heart murmur, and died of a bilateral pulmonary edema.

“But she tested positive for the coronavirus!” and so the main stream media ran with the bogus narrative.

Once again it seems like every young, sad coronavirus death ends up being mislabeled normal Identifiable death, like cancer or some other serious underlying condition.

Via The Tampa Bay Times:

Astrid was born with a heart murmur. In Honduras, the doctors told Galindo that it was not serious and she could live normally. Before her death, Astrid was not on any medications and had no prior surgeries. But Astrid began to feel sick on the morning of Aug. 16, a Sunday. Her mother said Astrid woke up and complained that she had a headache and a sharp pain in her left leg. Minutes later she had a seizure and became unresponsive. Galindo was stunned by the unfolding of events. “We shared the same room and the day before Astrid was feeling very well. But she woke up complaining of pain. Her forehead was hot. She started convulsing and I asked for help,” said Galindo. She took Astrid to the Florida Hospital, on Fletcher Avenue, eight minutes from home. Astrid was transferred by helicopter to All Children’s. The doctors tried everything, Galindo said, but the damage to her daughter’s brain was irreversible. Astrid was connected to a machine from Sunday until Wednesday, when her mother gave the approval to disconnect it… …Astrid tested positive, according to the summary of an investigative report from the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office. The report indicates Astrid suffered a bilateral pulmonary edema and two internal hemorrhages.

