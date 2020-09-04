https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515097-more-than-175-current-former-law-enforcement-officials-endorse-biden-say

A group of more than 175 current and former law enforcement officials have endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Sarah Jessica Parker helps launch ‘Moms for Biden’ in Ohio Trump called American war dead in French cemetery ‘losers:’ report MORE, according to a list obtained by Fox News.

The list includes former Obama administration Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano among dozens of other former attorneys general and U.S. attorneys.

The list also includes dozens of former local police chiefs and sheriffs.

Former Madison, Wis., Police Chief Noble Wray slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpNetanyahu privately condoned US arms sale plan with UAE: report Trump denies report he called U.S. service members buried in France ‘losers’, ‘suckers’ Jim Carrey pens op-ed comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ MORE as “lawless.”

“It’s ironic that a lawless president claims to be the ‘law and order’ president,” Wray said, according to Fox News. “We are at a crossroads with this nation, and we need a president that has always prioritized the safety of Americans and their families.”

Trump has been endorsed by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) and the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), New York City’s police union.

NAPO did not endorse a candidate in 2016 but endorsed the Obama-Biden campaign in 2008 and 2012.

“My agenda is anti-crime and pro-cop all the way, and that’s what it’s got to be,” Trump said in mid-August, touting his PBA endorsement.

Law enforcement has become an increasingly important aspect of the presidential campaign as parts of the country have been under consistent unrest since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

