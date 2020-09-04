https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/04/morning-greatness-biden-meets-with-jew-hater-farrakhan-supporter-to-heal-america/

Good Friday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

The president greets the President of the Republic of Serbia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo

President Trump observes a signing ceremony with the President of the Republic of Serbia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo

The president participates in a trilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Serbia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo

Five minutes of hate:

Presidential candidate and avatar Joe Hidin’ traveled to Kenosha on Thursday to heal the country by meeting with a jew-hating, racist Farrakhan supporter whose dirtbag scum offspring was shot by police. Blake Jr. resisted arrest when police tried to take him into custody for violating a restraining order obtained after Blake Jr. beat and raped her with his fingers. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin explained Biden was fighting for “the soul of this nation.” The Biden campaign ignored requests to explain why he would meet with such an unsavory character.

The first name on the list is Jacob Blake Sr. @JoeBiden is meeting with a vicious antisemite who has been openly and proudly inciting vile hatred against Jewish people. Shame on you, Joe. https://t.co/qIvdhCXTfL pic.twitter.com/70TP20bqjd — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 3, 2020

Another lowlife was wiped out of this mortal coil when Antifa activist Michael Reinoehl, the man identified as the killer of Patriot Prayer supporter Aaron “Jay” Danielson, was killed by federal agents when he….wait for it….wait….wait…resisted arrest and pulled a gun on the law enforcement who had come to arrest him. Reinoehl gave an interview to Vice magazine that had been previewed throughout the day as the feds got an arrest warrant. In his interview, the dead murderer claimed he was acting in self-defense but a witness who was with Danielson said it was an ambush.

The Atlantic, a political tabloid for mentally fragile vulgarians, published a “story” yesterday with a stable of anonymous sources singing about all the horrible things President Trump has said about the military. Who believes this crap? Breitbart describes,

The Atlantic story cited anonymous sources who claimed that Trump did not want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the site of Battle of Belleau Wood during his visit to Paris in 2018 and that he was worried about his hair in the rain. The sources also claimed that Trump said the cemetery was “filled with losers” and that the Marines who died at Belleau Wood were “suckers” for being killed.

So ridiculous. Can’t these idiots try and make their muckraking remotely plausible. “The Atlantic story on Donald Trump is total BS,” wrote former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. “I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion – this never happened.”

Election happenings:

Feds: 19 Non-Citizens Charged with Voting in 2016 Election in Swing State

Kamala Harris to Headline Fundraiser Hosted by Hollywood Producer Who Derided Women as ‘Twats’ — and Called Harris ‘Tiresome’

Hunter Biden’s deals ‘served’ China and Chinese military, new film claims

Twitter joins censorship barrage on Trump, says vote-twice advice ‘may be illegal’

OF COURSE: Ann Romney and Michelle Obama team up to encourage voting

Democrats request Hatch Act probe of Republican convention

Russia is ‘amplifying’ claims of mail-in voter fraud, intel bulletin warns

Riots/violence/Black Lives Matter/crime:

Here Are 31 Times The Media Pushed Narratives Downplaying Riots And Looting After George Floyd’s Death

Portland-Area Residents Charged For Shining Lasers Into Police Officer’s Eyes During Riots

Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death

American Psychological Association Calls For Systemic Changes To Combat ‘Institutional Racism’

Car drives through Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square

Private security hired by Seattle parks leave on first night after harassment

DOJ: More than 2,000 arrests across nine states in ‘Operation Legend’

Coronavirus news:

South Dakota dismisses ‘elite class of so-called experts,’ carries on with state fair after Sturgis rally fueled COVID-19 surge

NY State Liquor Authority breaks mask rules while imposing mask fines

Michigan governor extends Covid-19 state of emergency to October

Other morsels:

Trump slams Romney: He ‘couldn’t be elected dog catcher right now in Utah’

Judge won’t force disclosure of key parts of Mueller interviews

Virginia shipyard worker fired for refusing to remove ‘Trump 2020’ hat: report

A White professor says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

