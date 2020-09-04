https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/04/msnbc-contributor-compares-melania-trump-to-a-nazi-sympathizer/

So, you guys remember Melania Trump’s big speech at the convention, right? Did anything about this outfit jump out at you?

CNN’s Kate Bennett, who has been chronicling Melania’s fashion choices for years, said it was designed by Alexander McQueen (Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford’s daughter):

. @FLOTUS jacket tonight appears to be this @McQueen – (also worn by Kaia Gerber) pic.twitter.com/rkoXhJOPuo — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 26, 2020

And she noted this has “become her most recognizable silhouette and color scheme”:

Should note a sartorial observation: @FLOTUS is wearing what has become her most recognizable silhouette and color scheme. Reminiscent of a “uniform,” if you will, with squared shoulders, front button pockets, belted waist – and often in colors of olive or taupe. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 26, 2020

Now, this brings us to MSNBC Jill Wine-Banks who compared the outfit to something Nazi sympathizer and Hitler propagandist Leni Riefenstahl would wear:

“WTF is wrong with these people?”

wtf is wrong with these people? https://t.co/EESskpi89Q — derkaround (@derkaround) September 5, 2020

And two can play at this game:

Exit question: Is Cindy Crawford’s daughter a Nazi, too?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

