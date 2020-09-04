https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/04/msnbc-contributor-compares-melania-trump-to-a-nazi-sympathizer/
So, you guys remember Melania Trump’s big speech at the convention, right? Did anything about this outfit jump out at you?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020
CNN’s Kate Bennett, who has been chronicling Melania’s fashion choices for years, said it was designed by Alexander McQueen (Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford’s daughter):
. @FLOTUS jacket tonight appears to be this @McQueen – (also worn by Kaia Gerber) pic.twitter.com/rkoXhJOPuo
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 26, 2020
And she noted this has “become her most recognizable silhouette and color scheme”:
Should note a sartorial observation: @FLOTUS is wearing what has become her most recognizable silhouette and color scheme. Reminiscent of a “uniform,” if you will, with squared shoulders, front button pockets, belted waist – and often in colors of olive or taupe.
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 26, 2020
Now, this brings us to MSNBC Jill Wine-Banks who compared the outfit to something Nazi sympathizer and Hitler propagandist Leni Riefenstahl would wear:
— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 4, 2020
“WTF is wrong with these people?”
wtf is wrong with these people? https://t.co/EESskpi89Q
— derkaround (@derkaround) September 5, 2020
And two can play at this game:
Am I doing this right? https://t.co/hWZTDrev6H pic.twitter.com/DzkO0H1UoR
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 5, 2020
Exit question: Is Cindy Crawford’s daughter a Nazi, too?
