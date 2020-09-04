https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/04/nbc-news-busts-paid-kanye-west-gatherers-in-arizona/

Kanye West filed his first FEC report and he’s already spent $6.7 million on his alleged presidential campaign:

Kanye West’s first FEC report is in and he’s spent $6.7 million on his presidential campaign — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 4, 2020

Of that, almost $1.5 million was spent in Arizona through a company called Fortified Consulting:

Kanye West has spent $1,473,284 in Arizona — those $$ passed thru an Arizona firm calling itself “Fortified Consulting.” AZ consultant @MeghanCox, who has worked for litany of GOPers, was seen, today, talking with individuals claiming to be with Kanye West’s campaign here. https://t.co/fiTPDVGIoE — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 4, 2020

Politics 101: Don’t let your paid gatherers pretending to be supporters get caught on tape saying things like, “Can we get our checks now?”:

Team Kanye West chanting outside of AZ Sec of State’s office. Overheard: “I didn’t realize we were paid to protest too.” Many of them: “Can we get our checks now?” Signature gatherers have been out here for 10 days. Had to drive to a hotel after this to pickup their checks. pic.twitter.com/4C8Jafkvqg — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 5, 2020

When asked, none of them said they were from Arizona, and from the looks of it, only one is supporting Kanye for president:

Scene: Kanye West campaign in Arizona 👇🏼 NBC: “Who here is from Arizona?” Paid gatherers: […] NBC: “Who here wants Kanye West to be president?” Paid gatherers: […] https://t.co/MSszdyLYkV pic.twitter.com/giSkek9xjx — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 5, 2020

Busted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

