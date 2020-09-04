https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/04/nbc-news-busts-paid-kanye-west-gatherers-in-arizona/

Kanye West filed his first FEC report and he’s already spent $6.7 million on his alleged presidential campaign:

Of that, almost $1.5 million was spent in Arizona through a company called Fortified Consulting:

Politics 101: Don’t let your paid gatherers pretending to be supporters get caught on tape saying things like, “Can we get our checks now?”:

When asked, none of them said they were from Arizona, and from the looks of it, only one is supporting Kanye for president:

Busted.

***

