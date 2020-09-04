https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-lawenforcement-officials-trump/2020/09/04/id/985513

Nearly 200 law enforcement officials on Friday backed Joe Biden for president, according to a campaign statement, a blow to President Donald Trump as he has sought to brand himself as the law-and-order president.

But the president received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, the U.S.’ largest police union, amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Biden has said a Trump presidency would lead to lawlessness and accused the president of stoking violence with his rhetoric, while Trump has attempted to reframe the race around law and order down the stretch.

The list of endorsements announced by Biden’s campaign included current and former prosecutors, sheriffs and other law enforcement officials from around the country.

Tom Manger, Retired Chief and former President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, said Biden “has always stood on the right side of the law and is offering a much-needed vision for our Nation. When asked the question, would you feel safe in Joe Biden’s America? The answer is yes.”

Trump, said former Republican Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, has “failed to protect America so now he is trying to scare America. I talk to law enforcement officers here in Arizona and all across the country: and none of them believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected.”

