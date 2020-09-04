https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/04/new-documentary-exposes-details-about-hunter-bidens-foreign-business-deals/

A new investigative documentary sheds even more light on the extremely questionable foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and how such deals put American national security at risk, according to the New York Post.

The 41-minute documentary, “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets,” is produced and hosted by author and investigative journalist Peter Schweizer, who has received critical acclaim for his previous works investigating the political elite. His last film was 2015’s “Clinton Cash,” which similarly documented the numerous ways in which Bill and Hillary Clinton profited off of their time in public life.

In “Riding the Dragon,” Schweizer reveals several Chinese business deals that Hunter Biden was involved in while serving as a member of the board of BHR Partners, a Chinese investment firm. The film also claims that Biden could only secure meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials because of the fact that his father was vice president at the time.

Many of BHR’s business deals “would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese government,” and “started making investment deals that would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese military.” The documentary was originally aired on BlazeTV, and has since been posted to YouTube in six parts.

The release of the film highlights the extremely controversial record of Joe Biden’s son, who was at the center of Biden’s Ukraine scandal. In that incident, then-Vice President Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire its Prosecutor General, Viktor Shokin, since Shokin was in the process of investigating a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, of which Hunter Biden was a board member. When President Donald Trump attempted to have this matter investigated further in 2019, Congressional Democrats falsely accused the president of attempted election interference and impeached him, although he was acquitted on all charges.

Hunter has come under further scrutiny for other foreign business deals, as well as his history of personal conduct, including being kicked out of the Navy for using cocaine, as well as his extramarital affair with a stripper that produced a child, with a court ultimately ruling that he had to pay child support to the woman and her baby.

