A pregnant Australian woman was arrested this week for posting unapproved corona talking points on her Facebook page.

The left and globalists have no problem with this.

As COVID begins to fizzle out, Dr. Fauci yesterday inserted fears in the markets by claiming that the number of COVID cases is “unacceptably high”:

The China virus is losing traction as an impediment to stop Trump. So, of course, this… https://t.co/41apUMo0mX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 4, 2020

In Ohio on Monday the state’s governor Mike Dewine passed an order that creates FEMA camps to isolate COVID contaminated people:

In the middle of the night, @GovMikeDeWine and @OHdeptofhealth signed an order creating FEMA camps to isolate “asymptomatic” “high risk” “exposed” (not necessarily COVID-positive) people. WHY???https://t.co/REbfAjJDsl pic.twitter.com/d1xsSWkb9A — LifeAndLibertyOH (@liberty_oh) September 2, 2020

This is in spite of the fact that the US decided to shut down the US economy for 15 days to slow the spread of the China coronavirus 173 days ago:

In case you lost count, today is Day 173 of 15 Days To Slow The Spread. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) September 4, 2020

This also is in spite of the fact that COVID is basically fizzling out:

They will be teaching this in sociology classes hundreds of years from now. The quintessential case of how large numbers of experts can be controlled to ends of destructive ignorance – by means of mob rule. A mob rules by violence, panic and social intimidation. pic.twitter.com/aBZjx5y60z — Ethical Skeptic (@EthicalSkeptic) August 25, 2020

Maybe it just doesn’t matter, maybe we’ll soon be like Australia this week where individuals are arrested for posting about a lockdown protest where he encourages people not to attend:

Happened in Melbourne this morning… pic.twitter.com/NREFTx1j9d — OzGayPatriot (@AusAntiLeft) September 3, 2020

We are close to if not already living the world where everything is officially upside down and your rights no longer matter.

