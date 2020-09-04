http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2jOGZT45nVs/

The far-left Politico is blaming Black Lives Matter’s cratering approval ratings on President Donald Trump and not on, you know, all the riots and terrorism.

It’s also a breathtakingly stupid piece of concern-trolling. Gee, Trump really should stop criticizing Black Lives Matter if he wants to win the election. These attacks are, like, really backfiring.

As you know, I’m dedicated to stopping the spread of fake news, so I won’t link this nonsense, but I am happy to point and laugh.

Here are a couple of examples:

President Donald Trump has spent weeks attacking the Black Lives Matter movement, and it’s moving the polls — though not necessarily in a way that boosts his electoral chances. […] Trump’s recent emphasis on the protests in cities like Kenosha and Portland, Ore., isn’t exactly to his political benefit. Despite Trump’s attempts to cast himself as the law-and-order candidate since George Floyd’s killing in May, the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows more voters trust former Vice President Joe Biden over Trump to handle public safety, 47 percent to 39 percent.

It’s a typically over-written Politico word salad, some 1500 words, and nowhere does it suggest that maybe, perhaps, possibly Black Lives Matter’s approval rating is in decline because it’s been exposed as the domestic terrorist organization behind the burning of more than a dozen Democrat-run cities.

Wherever Black Lives Matter goes, Antifa, death, looting, burning, destruction, and terror follow.

According to dimwits at Politico, Trump has the power to hurt the terrorist organization’s approval rating and nearly four months of unprecedented domestic terrorism had nothing to do with it.

Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, Atlanta, New York, Nashville, Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, Chicago, Milwaukee, Salt Lake, Washington DC, Detroit, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Kansas City, Houston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, Baltimore, Oakland, Louisville, Kenosha, Rochester…

Antifa and Black Lives Matter, two sides of the same terrorist coin, have looted, ransacked, assaulted, and burned city after city after city after city….

It’s a monstrous organization that predicates its monstrous terrorism on the monstrous lie that America deserves to get assaulted because the racist bitch has it coming.

The idea that Politico is so extreme now (and extremely stupid) that it cannot even suggest the possibility, cannot even suggest the obvious, tells you how broken that organization and the media as a whole are.

Let me close by saying that not for a moment do I believe the Politico poll that shows Black Lives Matter still has an approval rating of 52 percent.

Come on, will ya.

You can burn down a couple dozen American cities and have a 52 percent approval rating?

What’s the coronavirus at, 47 percent?

Lindsay Lohan 65 percent?

Please.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

