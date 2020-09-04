https://www.theblaze.com/phil-robertson/phil-robertson-president-trump-is-brilliant

On “In the Woods with Phil” this week, Phil Robertson, of former “Duck Dynasty” fame, had news for the Donald J. Trump haters of the world: This president is “caustically brilliant” and remarkably shrewd — whether you like it or not.

“I’m a Trump supporter,” Phil said. “My definition for him in two words … caustically brilliant. […] He’s rough around the edges but straight to the point. I give him an A+ in keenness and quickness and understanding, I don’t care what the situation is.”

Watch the video below to hear Phil’s full explanation:

