And just like that, President Trump saves Stars and Stripes from the chopping block:

Journos are noting that the cut was in his own budget, however:

“POTUS reverses course and undermines Esper again”:

The NYT’s Maggie Haberman reports that this was “an Esper prerogative” and the president wasn’t aware of the cut:

Journos, however, are crediting The Atlantic and Jeffrey Goldberg for saving the paper:

There is some confusion, however. “Magazine”?

Anyway, it’s good news that the paper is saved. Well done.

