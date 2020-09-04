https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/police-officer-gives-bike-walmart-employee-victim-theft/

Police are meant to protect and serve. That, done well, is enough on its own — but some go even beyond the dictates of their job and personally ensure that the people they protect and serve experience justice and they do all they can to bring that about.

Officer Dennis Rowe with the Hapeville Police Department in Georgia got to talking with a local Walmart employee when he learned that a theft had taken place.

“He was kind of hot and sweaty,” he told WAGA-TV about the man, Craig Magby. “We got to talking and he was explaining to me that he normally rides his bike home from work, and it was recently stolen from him.”

“Since the bike was stolen, now he gets himself back and forth to work by walking.”

“I came out the store, I had my groceries in hand, I was expecting to go home on my bike,” Magby explained. “I got to the area where I had parked my bike and locked it and my bike was gone.”

Summertime in the south is no time to be taking a stroll. Magby’s situation really stuck with Rowe, who providentially had the answer to the problem: He’d purchased a bicycle recently, but it had been sitting around not getting used. The match was made.

“When he told me his bike was taken from him I didn’t say anything to him, but I immediately knew I was going to bring that bike to him, and give it to him in hopes he could use it,” Rowe said.

“When I saw something that I had that I wasn’t using, and there was somebody that desperately could use it every day, I knew that I had to make that happen for him. It was just part of the way I was raised, the way I was brought up, to give back and to give where I can.”

Unbeknownst to Rowe, Magby had been praying about the situation, and this gift was a direct answer to his request.

“I had talked to God about it,” Magby explained. “He was like, ‘Consider it done,’ and he sent Officer Rowe my way. I’m grateful, thankful.”

The Hapeville Police Department shared photos of the generous give and shared Magby and Rowe’s story, to the delight of many readers.

“When Officer Dennis Rowe learned that one of our citizens had his bike stolen and had to walk to work in the Georgia heat, he knew he had to do something more than take a police report,” the department posted on Monday.

“Police Officers across this country do special things in their communities everyday. They don’t do it for money, recognition, promotions or attention.”

“They do it because they have dedicated their lives to serving others. Today we were lucky to capture Officer Rowe in generous action!”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

