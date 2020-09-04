https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/protests-police/2020/09/04/id/985446

Most Americans said President Donald Trump is making the social unrest worse with his rhetoric, according to a new poll.

Key results in the ABC News/Ipsos poll:

55% said what Trump has said about the protests, which have been ongoing since George Floyd died while in police custody on Memorial Day, is making the situation worse. 13% said Trump is helping the situation.

49% said Democrat Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in his bid for reelection, has had no impact on the situation. 26% said Biden is making things worse and 22% said he’s making things better.

79% of Democrats said Trump is making things worse. 26% of Republicans said the same.

80% said they are very or somewhat concerned about the protests.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 2-3 among 709 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

