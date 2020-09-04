https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pompeo-trump-military-france/2020/09/04/id/985441

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday insisted President Donald Trump has the “deepest respect” for America’s military in response to an article claiming he’d called service members who died in wars “losers” and “suckers.”

“I’ve been with the president four years and I have never heard the president using language (like that) or calling the military suckers and losers,” Pompeo said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “He’s had the deepest respect. I’m a veteran too and I care deeply about these young men and women. I’ve watched the president honor them in every situation that I’ve been with him as well.”

In an article Thursday in The Atlantic, editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote that Trump has repeatedly denigrated members of the military. He also wrote, citing several sources, that when Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cementery near Paris he blamed the rain. Instead, the report said Trump was concerned the rain would mess up his hair, and that he’d rejected the trip, calling the cemetery “full of losers” and referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood during World War I as “suckers ” for getting killed.

Trump and several others in the White House are strongly denying the story’s claims.

“If people really exist that would have said that, they’re lowlifes and they’re liars, and I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes,” Trump told reporters after returning from a campaign rally Thursday, reports The New York Times. “There is nobody that respects them more. What animal would say such a thing?”

Pompeo said Friday he believes he was part of the trip to Paris, but he does not know exactly what the discussion was concerning making the trip to the historic cemetery where Americans are buried, and he wasn’t involved in the decision to cancel the trip.

However, “I was with him for a good part of the trip,” said Pompeo. “I never heard him say the words described in the article.”

