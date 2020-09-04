https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pompeo-trump-china-nato/2020/09/04/id/985455

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday praised President Donald Trump’s work with China and his stance with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), noting that his tough stances in both situations have brought about improvements.

Trump came into office after China’s Communist Party had been allowed to “walk all over us” over the previous decade under the Obama administration, and that cost the United States a “fortune,” Pompeo said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“President Trump reversed that and so, in every dimension, whether it’s economic matters, whether it’s our capacity to defend America against the Chinese military threat or our efforts just to make sure that American citizens are treated appropriately by the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said.

His comments came after Trump said in a campaign stop in Pennsylvania that his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has an agenda that is “made in China.”

“We never took in ten cents from China and I gave $28 billion to the farmers because they were targeted unfairly,” said Trump. “This state lost — listen to this, 1 in 3 manufacturing jobs after the twin disasters of NAFTA and China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization.”

Pompeo pointed out that Trump also stood up to NATO concerning the money being spent by other countries, and now it’s “stronger” than it has been under previous administrations.

“The president said, look, ‘you can’t free ride.’ You have a responsibility to participate, frankly, to honor the promise that the European countries all made that they’ve spent at least 2% of their GDP on their own security,” said Pompeo. “The good news is he’s been successful. I think the general secretary leader of NATO said there’s $400 billion more that will be invested. It’s a direct result of President Trump’s leadership.”

