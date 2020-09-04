https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/04/portlands-100-antifa-murder-suspect-shot-dead-by-u-s-marshals-in-washington/
The left-wing agitator who shot a Trump supporter in Portland last weekend, was shot and killed during a shootout with U.S. Marshals in Washington, Thursday evening, according to the Olympian. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, had reportedly crossed state lines into Washington and the federal fugitive task force was able to track him to Lacey, Washington, […]
