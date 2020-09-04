https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/postal-service-usps-mail-in-voting-ballots/2020/09/04/id/985476

Officials at the U.S. Postal Service are sounding the alarm about mail-in voting, saying Americans’ votes might not even get counted if they choose to fill out their ballot that way.

The Daily Beast reported that during a Thursday meeting with the Postal Service’s elections integrity task force, USPS officials said problems are on the horizon.

“With the dramatic increase of ballots compared to previous elections, in some cases a tenfold increase in the number of ballots in some states, there are some issues in the supply chain,” a senior official at the agency said during the meeting.

Another said, “Despite the heroic efforts I know you guys will pursue to get that ballot in the hands of voters, the reality is, that’s going to be a difficult situation for that voter to have their vote counted.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and several other high-ranking USPS officials were at the meeting, The Daily Beast noted.

Among the worries discussed were issues with printers who produce mail-in ballots.

“Some of these printers … just don’t have the capacity they were used to in prior elections,” one official said.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect Americans’ daily lives, many states are opting to mail ballots to voters for the November election. President Donald Trump and other Republicans say that could lead to voter fraud and a poor ballot count.

Democrats say voting by mail is necessary because of guidelines pertaining to social distancing related to COVID-19, which has infected 6.3 million Americans and killed more than 191,000.

