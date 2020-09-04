https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/04/president-trump-announces-medal-of-freedom-for-lou-holtz/

President Trump just announced at a news conference on Friday that he’s awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz:

.@realDonaldTrump announces legendary coach Lou Holtz will be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 4, 2020

Holtz was in attendance for the announcement:

President Trump just announced he will award legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/PZ3RYckUQJ — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) September 4, 2020

Holtz spoke in support of the president at the RNC last week:

Trump says he plans to award Holtz — who spoke in support of Trump at the RNC last week — the Presidential Medal of Freedom. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) September 4, 2020

And he took a little heat for saying Joe Biden was “Catholic in name only”:

Lou Holtz will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom days after attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s faith. Holtz called Biden a “Catholic in name only” during the RNC.https://t.co/Bk0esztOer — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 4, 2020

Well earned, coach!

***

