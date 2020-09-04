https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/michael-w-chapman/trump-i-have-proudly-governed-most-pro-life-president-our

(CNS News) — In a Sept. 3 letter to pro-life leaders and activists, President Donald Trump touted his pro-life record over the last four years and promised to continue the pro-life battle if reelected by picking judges who follow the Constitution, fully defunding Planned Parenthood with Congress’ help, and overcoming Democratic filibusters in order to pass legislation such as the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

“Since my inauguration, I have proudly governed as the most pro-life president in our nation’s history,” says Trump in the letter, which was distributed by Pro-Life Voices for Trump 2020 and funded by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“Together, we have accomplished so much for unborn children and their mothers during my first term in office,” states the president. He then cites some of his administration’s pro-life accomplishments:

— “Transforming the federal judiciary with the confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and over 200 lower-court judges.

— “Enacting the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy which prevents tax dollars from funding the international abortion industry, and combating efforts at the United Nations to make abortion an international right.

— “Stopping taxpayer funding of the big abortion industry, such as Planned Parenthood, through the Title X Protect Life Rule.

— “Fighting for the conscience rights of the Little Sisters of the Poor and for medical professionals such as nurses from being forced to participate in abortions.

— “Becoming the first president ever to address the March for Life and the Susan B. Anthony List Campaign for Life Gala in-person.”

Criticizing his political opposition, Trump added that Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are abortion extremists. “The Democratic Party unequivocally supports abortion on-demand, up until the moment of birth, and even infanticide — leaving babies to die after failed abortions,” he said.

If reelected, President Trump pledges in the letter to continue to select judges who follow the Constitution as written; overcome Democratic filibusters; and end all taxpayer-funding of Planned Parenthood.

