(KRON) The controversy is not letting up in Nancy Pelosi’s hairdo home district.

Protesters were making noise for about a half hour Thursday afternoon — All that’s leftover are the hair dryers they left hanging in the tree.

Over a dozen women showed up outside the House Speaker’s Pacific Heights mansion wearing curlers in their hair and draped in plastic as if they were at the beauty shop.

They hung blow dryers in the tree outside and expressed their outrage over Pelosi’s trip to the Union Street salon Monday and the shutdown’s effect on the state.

