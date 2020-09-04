https://www.westernjournal.com/protesters-show-force-nancy-pelosis-home-salon-debacle/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in Washington, found herself the target of protestors Thursday following her infamous salon visit earlier this week.

Pelosi visited the eSalon in her district in San Francisco on Monday, a day before salons were permitted to reopen for outdoor services after six months of being forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat was caught on camera visiting the closed salon and wearing a mask improperly around her neck.

Nancy Pelosi gets hair done at SF salon in spite of COVID-19 rules https://t.co/chtv2Bb6tu pic.twitter.com/riulDD2hdl — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2020

According to KGO-TV, the California Democrat was paid a visit at her lavish home Thursday by salon customers and people in the industry who have been affected by local COVID-19 mandates since March.

“We are together to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to earn a living and feed their families,” a salon owner said at the rally, the outlet reported.

Jessica Christian, a photojournalist with the San Francisco Chronicle, shared short videos of the protest on Twitter.

“Protesters have gathered in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and are stringing up curlers and blow dryers on a tree after a video surfaced of Pelosi getting her hair done indoors/maskless at a SF salon,” Christian wrote.

Video shared by the reporter shows women hanging hairdryers and an American flag from a tree on the property and calling it the “Freedom Tree.”

The tree of blow dryers and curlers has been decorated with an American flag and dubbed the Freedom Tree by protestors in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/0dY9SU4JeV — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

Many of the protesters described themselves as “angry salon customers” who had been prevented from receiving basic services due to the city’s stringent lockdown orders.

The story of Pelosi’s salon visit has plagued the Democrat all week.

Pelosi, for her part, blamed her apparently illegal salon visit for a hair blowout on the salon.

“I trusted [the salon]. As it turns out, it was a setup,” Pelosi said when addressing the scandal Wednesday, KTVU-TV reported.

The House Speaker added, “This salon owes me an apology.”

The salon owner, a woman named Erica Kious, shared the video of the visit with Fox News, and told the outlet that Pelosi’s visit to her business was a “slap in the face.”

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” she said.

Kious later told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the saga would probably end her relationship with the city of San Francisco and force her to relocate her business.

[embedded content]

Kious also said she has received death threats since she uncovered Pelosi’s apparent display of special treatment.

According to Kious, the Pelosi appointment was made after a hairstylist renting a chair from her received a call that Pelosi would be coming in on Aug. 31 for an appointment.

