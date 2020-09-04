https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rasmussen-donaldtrump-approval-rating/2020/09/04/id/985488

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has hit a six-month high, according to Rasmussen Reports’ daily Presidential Tracking Poll released on Friday.

Rasmussen found that just over half of likely voters approve of Trump’s job performance, with voters equally split on whether they strongly approve of strongly disapprove.

52% in total approve of Trump.

48% in total disapprove of Trump.

42% strongly approve.

42% strongly disapprove.

In the previous poll from Rasmussen, 50% of likely voters said they approved of Trump’s performance, with 49% disapproving. The last time Rasmussen registered 52% of likely voters approving of Trump’s job performance was February 27, 2020.

According to RealClearPoltics, Trump’s average job approval rating currently stands at about 44% approve, about 53% disapprove, based on polling from Rasmussen, YouGov, Emerson College Polling, CNN and Reuters, among others.

Rasmussen polls 500 likely voters each night, the results from which are reported on a three-day rolling average basis, for a full sample of 1,500 likely voters, and a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

