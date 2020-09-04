https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/04/really-joe-biden-slams-donald-trump-over-atlantic-story-says-this-may-be-the-closest-hes-come-to-losing-his-temper-this-campaign-video/

Joe Biden has some things to say about that sketchily sourced Atlantic scoop on Donald Trump calling dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers”:

Biden takes the podium in Wilmington pic.twitter.com/KMIYL5BDiN — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2020

Biden says if Atlantic story reaffirms what most people believe to be true. Says he is “not fit” to be commander in chief. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2020

Biden appears visibly disturbed/angry as he says when his son Beau joined the military, “He wasn’t a sucker.” “Service men and women he serviced with, particularly those who did not come home – they are not losers.” — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2020

“The President should humbly apologize,” Biden says. “Who the heck does he think he is?” Biden says he tries not to lose my temper but “this may be the closest I’ve come in this campaign.” — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 4, 2020

Yeah, who the heck does he think he is? Joe Biden?

‘It’s disgusting … who the heck does he think he is?!’ — Joe Biden came down hard on Trump for his reported anti-military comments pic.twitter.com/a42qZ2cns6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 4, 2020

After lighting into Trump, Biden says: “I’m always cautioned not to lose my temper. this may be as close as I’ve come this campaign. It’s just a marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the president of the United States of America.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 4, 2020

We can’t help but snicker at Joe Biden, of all people, claiming that he’s always in control of his temper.

Look, fat https://t.co/JB2nQ5y4ML — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

Joe Biden is notorious for flying off the handle. But evidently he’s forgotten about that, too.

Biden is so angry you’d think someone just asked him to take a cognitive assessment test. — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) September 4, 2020

