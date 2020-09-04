https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/DanMeuser-republicans-pennsylvania-shyvoters/2020/09/04/id/985538

Republicans in Pennsylvania are grateful for what President Donald Trump has done to help their state’s economy, but many are afraid to say so in public, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax TV.

“Republicans aren’t answering the question on polls … people don’t want to answer whether or not that they support President Trump,” Meuser told Friday’s “Spicer & Co.”

A July Monmouth University poll that showed 57% of registered voters in Pennsylvania believed that secret voters in their communities are afraid to publicly support Trump. A study released in August reported nearly 12% of Republicans were afraid to give their real opinion of who they were going to vote for in the 2020 presidential election to phone pollsters.

“People’s signs get pulled up, they’re getting yelled at in restaurants as we see, nevermind the unbelievable level of violence and protest in the street,” Meuser said.

“If we can do things right … Pennsylvania can be the next Texas, for all the good reasons. Fracking includes, indirectly and directly, over 600,000 jobs. Joe Biden has said several times that he wanted to transition out of it,” Meuser said.

“Low-cost energy, such as fracking, it’s bringing in the manufacturing jobs,” Meuser said. “You put Donald J. Trump, Mike Pence back in that White House, with the team that they have, we are going to be bringing jobs back from overseas.”

