Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Friday disagreed with a Quinnipiac Poll showing President Donald Trump trailing Democrat nominee Joe Biden in Pennsylvania and almost tied in Florida.

“They have historically gotten it wrong,” McDaniel said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “They had Hillary Clinton (winning) in 2016 and (that) was wrong.”

McDaniel said in the poll, independents were polled “way too high” and Republicans “way too low.”

She added that internal numbers being analyzed show Trump winning in Florida and Pennsylvania and ahead of Biden in six battleground states, where “we have done a better job since 2016 and put the president in a better position.”

Meanwhile, McDaniel said she does not believe that Trump’s referring to some female workers as “suburban housewives” is “pejorative” but instead shows that he understands women are important voters.

“I use it and I’m chair of the Republican Party,” she said, noting that women voters are backing Trump at a higher level because of his stance on getting children back in school, on law and order, and many other issues, and women are “thankful to the president.”

Women also recognize that Trump has led on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, said McDaniel, including with ramping up rapid testing and the “Warp Speed” initiative on finding a vaccine.

“I will tell you personally I thought I had coronavirus in March,” she said. “I got a bill from my healthcare provider for $2,500. When I called my health company they said no, the Trump administration worked it out…that’s huge. He is not getting enough credit for that.”

Trump also recognizes that Americans can’t “hunker down” like Biden and others for months on end, because they must live paycheck to paycheck, said McDaniel.

“We have to balance health and safety with opening this economy,” she said. “Many people have to go to the grocery store, we have to go to work. We have to get our kids in school and we can do that while combating coronavirus.”

