https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/4851159/

The softball questions lobbed at Joe Biden in a rare media opportunity Friday after his speech in Wilmington, Delaware, were “embarrassing for journalism,” said talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“This was nothing but a bunch of sycophants,” he said. “I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if their questions had been written for them by the Biden campaign and they dutifully read what was on the card.”

At the end of his speech, Biden turned to a staffer and said, “I guess, are you calling on people, or how am I, I don’t have a list, so you go ahead and call.”

The first reporter was from The Atlantic, the magazine that published the anonymously sourced article that claimed President Trump called fallen American soldiers buried at a cemetery in France “losers” and suckers.” President Trump and the White House strongly deny the claim, pointing to 10 people who were there who state on the record it is false. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who says he was there, also disputed the claim Friday.

The reporter asked: “When you hear hear these remarks — suckers, losers, recoiling from amputees — what does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?”

Limbaugh weighed in: “What the hell kind of question is that — if it’s not a question that was prewritten and given to this reporter, who then dutifully and happily read it? “

He said Biden, who hasn’t accomplished anything compared to Trump, “would be lost attempting to operate in Donald Trump’s world.”

“And yet we are treated to this 47-year veteran of the Washington swamp commenting on his opinion of the fitness of Donald Trump to live and his soul and to exist,” he said.

“It makes me sick.”

Other reporter questions, paraphased, were:

What would you say to supporters of QAnon, the people who believe in that conspiracy, and what would you say to President Trump for not rejecting them and their conspiracies?

Trump mocked you for wearing a mask. Do you worry that this kind of language that comes from the president of the United States will deter Americans who are tuning into him from wearing masks?

You said that today is the angriest you’ve been as a presidential candidate. But you said you’re trying to restrain yourself. Aren’t there a lot of people out there who are supporting you or inclined not to vote for the president saying why isn’t Joe Biden angrier about all of it?

We know that the president has been attacking mail-in voting. So has Russia. Are you worried that his messaging may be working, that your supporters may give up on voting by mail?

Have you been tested for COVID-19?

What do you make of Trump suggesting that citizens vote twice?

See the speech and press conference:

The post Rush Limbaugh: Reporters at Biden presser ’embarrassing for journalism’ appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

