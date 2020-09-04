http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/je4XlSIk8SQ/

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has doubled down on his suggestion that President Donald Trump was a violent person by taking it a step further.

Scarborough on Friday claimed Trump “would do whatever he could get away with, which includes shooting people “if he could.”

“This is a man who would do anything,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated. “I don’t think he’s leaving. I think he will try to cheat to stay and do whatever he can to create chaos and scorch the earth around this country and get what he wants.”

She added, “I think it’s not debatable anymore how far this man will go, how low he will go, and how dark his soul is,”

“Mika, I said several weeks ago, the man would shoot us if he could,” Scarborough replied.

“I’m not going to Fifth Avenue,” Brzezinski said, alluding to a joke Trump made on the campaign trail in 2016. “I’m serious.”

Scarborough responded, “I think even the anti-anti-Trump brigade that has been so cowardly and trying to prop him up would admit that Donald Trump has absolute contempt for anything that binds him, as far as power goes, and would do whatever he could get away with.”

Trent Baker

