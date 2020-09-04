https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/school-cuts-bible-verses-planners-donated-church/

(WSOC NEWS) A local church donated over 600 day planners to students at a middle school, hoping to encourage them ahead of the new school year.

Two passages from Philippians and Jeremiah were on the back of the planner, and Channel 9 learned the school cut them out before giving the planners to the students.

Parent Roger Hayes said he is in disbelief that East Alexander Middle School cut up his daughter’s planner in an effort to remove the Bible verses.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

