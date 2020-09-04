https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/04/scratch-a-liberal-find-a-racist-every-time-ben-rhodes-tweet-about-deficits-is-pretty-damn-racist/

Ben Rhodes seems to think only white people care about deficits.

Don’t look at us, man, we didn’t say it.

It’s going to be amazing to see how much white people will care about deficits again if Trump loses. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 4, 2020

This is … well, this is pretty freakin’ racist.

Right?

You think only white people care about the deficits, do you?#Racist — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 4, 2020

Yup.

Apparently, Ben doesn’t think Black people care about deficits … it’s a really strange tweet and message, right?

We’ll see who cares about terrorism and Syrians getting gassed too. They were just kids, man. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 4, 2020

Whats race got to do with it? Oh yeah. I forgot youre trolling with party talking points. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) September 4, 2020

What’s going to be amazing is your level of TDS after Trump wins a second term…because “white people” do still care about deficits… — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 4, 2020

It will be amazing to see how quickly you try to send pallets of cash to Iran if Trump loses — (((I Can’t Even))) (@szysgt) September 4, 2020

Still more than you ever did abt the ppl of Iran. Bet that pile of cash you airlifted the Ayatollah on the sly didn’t help the deficit much. — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) September 4, 2020

It’s amazing how much you suddenly care about rioting, looting and violence, white guy — Patrick Archy (@fredsvill) September 4, 2020

Wait…which party controls that mysterious part of congress that creates bills? You know, the one that was holding stimulus bills hostage to INCREASE pork that largely led to these deficits? I’ll wait. — Trump’sConscience (@c3t1p99) September 4, 2020

What does race have to do with it? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 4, 2020

Ben shows us once again he is the party of ‘one-trick’ aka the race card.

