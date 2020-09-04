https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/seattle-morning-march-just-shut-down-southbound-i-5-highway-raw/

Posted by Kane on September 4, 2020 6:19 pm

The Seattle Morning March just shut down the southbound I-5. These arrests come after the same Marxists shut down Highway 99 yesterday.

Washington State Patrol just arrested the Black Lies Marxists — Awesome Footage

Here’s more arrest video…

