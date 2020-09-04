https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/seattle-morning-march-just-shut-down-southbound-i-5-highway-raw/
The Seattle morning march just shut down the southbound I-5 pic.twitter.com/9xEgT99S6u
— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020
The Seattle Morning March just shut down the southbound I-5. These arrests come after the same Marxists shut down Highway 99 yesterday.
Washington State Patrol just arrested the Black Lies Marxists — Awesome Footage
JUST IN: Washington State Patrol arrests every single criminal BLM driver for illegally protesting on the NB- I5 freeway.
Great work, @wastatepatrol! #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/oxj18MW9MK
— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 4, 2020
Here’s more arrest video…
Some of the chaos from when state patrol arrested protesters. Erica was riding as a passenger with me and was told she was free to go until a different officer said she was “obstructing” pic.twitter.com/qehGiMtnmi
— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020
— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020
Letting a car through because a passenger needs to get to a radiation appointment pic.twitter.com/jCQuhbJ34N
— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020
More state patrol cars have rolled up even though there are already 8 present. When asked why, officer says “because we’ve got to take care of it.” pic.twitter.com/RJEcTubtTo
— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020
We are still shut down here: pic.twitter.com/rKcBcu8EZ5
— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020