A police officer shot an allegedly armed man who fled a traffic stop Wednesday in Chicago. On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage of the incident after the man’s family disputed that he had a gun.

Cook County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a driver for speeding in Chicago’s LeClaire Courts neighborhood at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle is said to be missing a front license plate and had illegally tinted windows, as reported in the Chicago Sun-Times.

The driver stopped, opened his door, but refused to exit the vehicle. He then allegedly drove off and turned down an alley. He abandoned his car and fled on foot. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office alleges that the man had something in his hand, and dropped a black cellphone while fleeing police.

The man, identified as Durel Foster, reportedly ignored deputies’ commands to stop. Bodycam footage appears to show Foster, 27, brandishing a handgun as defies orders and runs past cops.

After Foster runs past one of the police officers with what looks like a firearm, the cop fires four shots at the man. Foster was hit by two shots, one struck him in the shoulder and the other in the buttocks. Foster falls to the ground, sits back up, then flails back down.

Deputies claim that Foster resisted arrest after being shot, and ran to a nearby porch. Foster was eventually taken into custody after a police officer used a Taser on him.

He was handcuffed, arrested, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is said to be in good condition. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office claims a handgun and bags of suspected cocaine were found near Foster.

Foster’s father, Maurice Foster, said, “Police stopped him because of the way he looked.”

“He’s a young Black man, he had nice jewelry on, nice clothes,” Maurice Foster said. “They didn’t even tell me when they put him in the ambulance, he was already shot twice and tased, he had the handcuffs on … and they put him in the ambulance for 10 minutes.”

The father denied that his son was armed and disputes that he had a gun during the incident.

“I can’t see real good from the footage,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I can’t see what’s in his hand. I see him toss a bag. It goes by real fast, and it’s blurry also.”

The father said he hasn’t been able to speak with his son since the arrest. He added that his son is “an excellent basketball player, he’s smart, he’s intelligent, he’s respectful, and he’s good to his family.”

Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect had three prior felony convictions, including aggravated battery on a police officer in 2018, according to the New York Post. He was sentenced to four years in prison and had been on parole in Illinois at the time of Wednesday’s arrest.

Chicago police are conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

Cook County Sheriff’s Police Release Body Cam Video After Officer Shoots Man



