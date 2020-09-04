https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/04/smear-job-new-anti-trump-ad-reeks-of-coordinated-and-choreographed-collusion-between-media-and-democrats-video/

Despite some journalists’ contention that Jeffrey Goldberg’s sketchy scoop on Donald Trump “passes every smell test,” a lot of people can’t help but smell a rat.

And the stench is getting stronger:

Morning Joe now airing a “VoteVets” ad feat. parents of fallen servicemen saying “my son was not a loser.” Amazing how quickly they were able to produce a commercial corresponding w/ an article that just came out yesterday. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 4, 2020

Y’all smell it, too, right?

The story came out at night on the east coast. There’s two people quoting the article in daylight. This ad was produced before the article was published. https://t.co/3ZNlM9SQ8w — RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2020

Our spidey senses are tingling like crazy.

Almost as if the commercial was ready and they needed an article to justify its release. — Jonesy (@JonesyLaird) September 4, 2020

Almost like it was coordinated. — CB (@TexasCB) September 4, 2020

Almost!

It’s becoming obvious this whole Atlantic story thing about Trump was a coordinated effort. The media is nothing but a Dem PAC. https://t.co/SrcIf4qNOS — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 4, 2020

As you can easily see, this was all a coordinated smear job on Trump, by the media working as members of the Joe Biden campaign. We’ve seen this with Russia Collusion, Ukraine hoax, USPS, the riots, etc etc etc. It’s shameful. https://t.co/zzRC71E0qQ — Jason (@UCCowboy) September 4, 2020

Coordinated and choreographed collusion. — William II 🇺🇸 (@WCM_II) September 4, 2020

