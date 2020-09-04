https://www.outkick.com/stephen-a-clay-travis-steve-nash/

The Nets hired Steve Nash as head coach in a surprising but logical move. But Stephen A. Smith took major issue with it. He called it “white privilege,” and said it would “never happen for a black man.”

As Outkick pointed out, several former black players have been hired as head coaches without any experience.

Clay Travis weighed in.

“There seems to be point guard privilege,” Clay said. “This is an example of what I think is all too common in sports today. Only look at the race of the person involved and don’t consider anything else.”

