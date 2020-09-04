https://lidblog.com/mccain-started-russiagate/

John McCain was a war hero. But he wasn’t a senate hero. At the end of his senate career, the Senator crapped all over his conservative colleagues liked Senators Paul and Cruz. He disparaged Sarah Palin in his book saying he regretted not picking Joe Lieberman instead of her. He wrote that despite the fact that Palin destroyed her political carer by becoming his running mate. In one of his last acts as a senator, he changed his vote at the last minute and blocked the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. But McCain’s worst move of all was starting the process that became the Russia hoax. McCain started Russiagate

The liberal media is going crazy about the fake Atlantic story claiming that President Trump disparaged our military heroes. That story is so false that even John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, said it was bull. Bolton hates the President for firing him and was with Trump when Atlantic claims the President made the anti-military comment.

Part of the Atlantic story claimed that Trump refused to honor John McCain when he passed away. In all probability, this part of the story is just as fake as the disparaging the troops tale. But Liberals are bemoaning that the Presiden may have said mean things about McCain. Truth be told, whether Trump said mean things about Senator McCain or not–he deserved it.

The FBI Russiagate investigation was all John McCain’s fault. In his book, “The Restless Wave,” McCain (R-AZ) confirmed that he was the person who gave the FBI Director James Comey the salacious and bogus Russian dossier.

The Daily Beast reported:

“I agreed to receive a copy of what is now referred to as ‘the dossier,’” McCain writes in the upcoming book, titled The Restless Wave, referencing information compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. “I reviewed its contents. The allegations were disturbing, but I had no idea which if any were true. I could not independently verify any of it, and so I did what any American who cares about our nation’s security should have done.” McCain recounts how he put the dossier in a safe in his office and called Comey’s office to request a meeting: “I went to see him at his earliest convenience, handed him the dossier, explained how it had come into my possession.” “I said I didn’t know what to make of it, and I trusted the FBI would examine it carefully and investigate its claims. With that, I thanked the director and left. The entire meeting had probably not lasted longer than ten minutes. I did what duty demanded I do,” McCain concludes.Like he is on so many other points McCain is wrong. The FBI used McCain’s dossier as part of the evidence given to a FISA judge to start the investigations/wiretaps regarding the Trump campaign, they never told the judge that it was written for the Clinton Campaign as opposition research against Trump.

As for McCain, if he did the slightest bit of research, he would have known that the document was bogus. For example, one of the things reported in the Dossier was that a few years before he ran, Trump had a Russian hooker in his hotel room. It claimed she gave Trump a “golden shower.” Anybody who knows the slightest thing about Donald Trump would use that incident to automatically negate the document. The President is a bit of a germaphobe.

That wasn’t the first time John McCain admitted to being a dossier hustler. In January 2017, he issued a press release that said in part:

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public. Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI. That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.”

One would think that the Republican Senator from Arizona and former GOP presidential candidate would extend the courtesy to Trump. That he to let Trump know about the document that supposedly was about to be used by the Russians to blackmail the next President and was being used by the FBI to launch their effort to depose a duly elected president

But courtesy toward fellow Republicans was never a strength of John McCain (except for his Lindsey Graham his Mini-me), so he kept it to himself.

The fact that he didn’t share the Dossier with Trump prevented the future President addressing the false charges in the Dossier and destroyed the careers of innocent people such as Carter Page and General Flynn (as well as costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars of legal fees. McCain’s behavior also put America through the two-plus years of hell known as Russiagate.

According to the Guardian, which also published excerpts of his book, John McCain defended his actions “I discharged that obligation, and I would do it again. Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell.” Based on the way he treated people at the end of his career and allowed them to be slandered, he may be there already.

