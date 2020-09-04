https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19/2020/09/04/id/985451

The coronavirus vaccine that Russia developed is safe and elicited “strong humoral and cellular immune responses” in human trials.

As part of a study published in The Lancet, researchers in Russia detailed their findings based on two trials that involved a total of 76 people between June 18 and Aug. 3.

The vaccine, they wrote, “has a good safety profile and induced strong humoral and cellular immune responses in participants. Further investigation is needed of the effectiveness of this vaccine for prevention of COVID-19.”

The two vaccine trials were non-randomized and included male and female volunteers aged 18 to 60.

“All participants produced antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 glycoprotein,” they wrote, referencing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Last month, Russia announced it had developed a vaccine for COVID-19, saying one of President Vladimir Putin’s daughters had already received it. The news, however, was met with skepticism because the vaccine had not been tested in a phase 3 trial.

Advanced trials are now underway.

