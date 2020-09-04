https://www.theepochtimes.com/suspect-in-fatal-portland-shooting-killed-in-shootout-with-law-enforcement_3487839.html

The man who allegedly shot and killed a President Donald Trump supporter in Portland on Aug. 29 has reportedly been killed by law enforcement officers and a U.S. Marshals task force near Lacey, Washington, on Thursday evening.

The Olympian reported that Michael Forest Reinoehl, a member of the far-left anarcho-communist Antifa network, was shot dead in the 7600 block of 3rd Way Southeast in Tanglewilde at around 7 p.m. during a shoot out with law enforcement officers.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer confirmed to The Olympian that the man killed was 48-year-old Reinoehl.

Thurston County sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady said the Pierce County sheriff’s fugitive apprehension team, working as part of the U.S. Marshals task force, was in the area searching for a wanted homicide suspect when they saw the suspect come out of an apartment. They said the suspect appeared to be armed.

“The suspect came out to the car,” Troyer said. “They attempted to put him into custody and shots were fired.”

Witnesses told the newspaper that they saw two unmarked SUVs converge on the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect then the got out of his vehicle and fired at the SUVs using what was believed to be an assault rifle. Witnesses said they then heard 40 to 50 shots.

Officers quickly returned fire, shooting the suspect, they told The Olympian. Officers performed CPR on Reinoehl but were unable to revive him.

Brady said four officers had fired their guns. The officers were from the Department of Corrections, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, and Lakewood Police Department.

According to the official, Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the conservative Patriot Prayer group, who was shot in the chest Saturday night in downtown Portland.

Aaron “Jay” Danielson shot in Portland, Ore., is treated on Aug. 29, 2020. The man later died. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

An arrest warrant had been issued by the Portland police earlier Thursday following the Aug. 29 shooting in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street around 8:45 p.m.

A video from Stumptown Matters, a Portland YouTube channel, captured a man shouting, “We got a couple right here,” before several gunshots rang out on the fateful night. The manner of death was a homicide, according to an autopsy performed on the victim. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Earlier this week, Reinoehl spoke for the first time in public since the shooting, in an interview with Vice News. Vice published the interview on Thursday.

“I had no choice,” he said. “I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”

In this still image from video, Michael Forest Reinoehl speaks to a reporter about the shooting in Portland, Ore., in an undated interview. (Vice News)

“Lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on, because there’s been a lot of propaganda put out there,” Reinoehl added.

Reinolhl’s death comes shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted, “Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell!”

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

