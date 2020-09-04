http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FScKO5xI-s4/

The man being investigated in the shooting death of a member of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was killed Thursday night by police in Portland.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was encountered by a fugitive apprehension task force in Lacey, Washington, a city to the southwest of Seattle.

According to the New York Times, “An arrest warrant had been issued by the Portland police earlier Thursday, on the same day that Vice News published an interview with Mr. Reinoehl in which he appeared to admit to the shooting, saying, ‘I had no choice.’”

In an odd twist, President Trump had urged law enforcement to apprehend Reinoehl only moments before his fatal encounter with police.

Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell! @TheJusticeDept @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Unnamed law enforcement confirmed Reinoehl’s death the Times.

Reinoehl was quickly identified

