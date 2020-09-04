https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/atlantic-posts-ridiculous-hit-piece-president-trump-treatment-veterans-president-trump-responds-junk-report-video/

Far left journalist Jeffrey Goldberg posted a ridiculous hit piece on President Trump on Thursday in The Atlantic.

The BS hit piece comes as President Trump continues to surge in the polls following the RNC convention and continued leftist riots across the country.

In the garbage report Goldberg uses anonymous sources to accuse President Trump of disparaging US veterans and war heroes.

This was an ugly piece. One attack on President Trump for not attending a World War I cemetery in France was debunked years ago by the White House but Goldberg decided to run the smear anyway.

TRENDING: Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent’s Girlfriend

President Trump addressed the smears on Thursday night when returning from another massive campaign event in Pennsylvania.

President Trump denied the ridiculous reports saying the report was “unthinkable.”

[embedded content]

Mike Cernovich posted several tweets on this outrageous report.

This the first of many hit pieces and lies from the left on our president.

How to spot a fake news story on Trump.

The Atlantic story on Trump and his comments about veterans is fake – here’s how to know https://t.co/Rb2GD2BYO0 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 4, 2020

Obama’s generals declared information warfare on @realDonaldTrump. This latest hoax from The Atlantic will be the first of many until the election!https://t.co/pcqyNSsmQ5 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 4, 2020

The Atlantic’s “sources” won’t go on the record, because they are hoaxers. Any DOD official confirming that story publicly would be bullet-proof from reprisal and a hero of all of DC. They’d get VIP protection from Congress for promotions, 7 figure book deal. Get real. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 4, 2020

More from General Spalding.

It’s interesting to see the Atlantic story play out. Definitely meant for a certain segment where Biden is losing support. Of course it’s false, but it doesn’t matter. You just have to RT enough times for people to believe. This is why the CCP built the firewall. The internet… — General Spalding (@robert_spalding) September 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

