Far left journalist Jeffrey Goldberg posted a ridiculous hit piece on President Trump on Thursday in The Atlantic.

The BS hit piece comes as President Trump continues to surge in the polls following the RNC convention and continued leftist riots across the country.

In the garbage report Goldberg uses anonymous sources to accuse President Trump of disparaging US veterans and war heroes.

This was an ugly piece. One attack on President Trump for not attending a World War I cemetery in France was debunked years ago by the White House but Goldberg decided to run the smear anyway.

Brittany Jacobs (left) watches as her 6-year-old son Christian meets President Trump in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery. The boy’s father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, was killed in 2011.

President Trump addressed the smears on Thursday night when returning from another massive campaign event in Pennsylvania.

President Trump denied the ridiculous reports saying the report was “unthinkable.”

[embedded content]

Mike Cernovich posted several tweets on this outrageous report.
This the first of many hit pieces and lies from the left on our president.

How to spot a fake news story on Trump.

More from General Spalding.

